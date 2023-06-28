Could The Mets Really Trade Max Scherzer?

Videos by OutKick

If the New York Mets decide to sell this season, Max Scherzer could potentially be on the move.

It’s no secret that the Mets have been baseball’s most disappointing team. Owner Steve Cohen went all in before the season, committing to the highest payroll in Major League Baseball history.

And boy has it backfired.

The season got off to an ominous start when star closer Edwin Diaz went down with a fluke injury during the World Baseball Classic.

It’s been pretty much downhill ever since.

Justin Verlander’s missed time with injuries, Pete Alonso has spent time on the injured list. Scherzer himself has missed a few starts.

Poor performance has plagued the roster, and some of the organization’s top prospects have disappointed.

Despite their very expensive lineup, the Mets have essentially been league average as an offense.

The pitching staff has been significantly worse. Per Fangraphs, the Mets rank 29th in baseball in pitching WAR, ahead of only the lowly Oakland Athletics.

When you’re not particularly good at hitting or pitching, you generally don’t win games. And the Mets have not been winning games.

As of Wednesday morning, the Mets are just 36-43 and 16 games behind the first place Atlanta Braves.

And Max Scherzer may want off the sinking ship.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – APRIL 04: Max Scherzer #21 of the New York Mets throws a pitch during a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on April 04, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Brewers defeated the Mets 9-0. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Would Mets Actually Trade Scherzer?

It may seem outlandish to believe that the most expensive team in history would trade their top starter.

But Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reported that industry sources have claimed the 38-year-old would be willing to waive his no-trade clause if the team does decide to sell.

READ: METS OWNER STEVE COHEN CRYPTICALLY TWEETS ABOUT PRESS CONFERENCE, PROBABLY PLANS TO DO NOTHING OF SUBSTANCE

And Scherzer has a history of doing exactly that.

During the 2021 season, he waived his no-trade rights with the Washington Nationals as part of a deal that sent him and Trea Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

While his salary, at over $43 million this season, is exceptionally high, there are still few pitchers contending teams would prefer to start a playoff game.

Scherzer also has an opt-out after the year, or could choose to pitch another season at his $43 million salary.

While his 2023 numbers aren’t quite up to expectations, Scherzer would still be an extremely enticing possibility for contending teams. That said, his fastball velocity has dipped a bit; from 94.5-94.9 in 2020 and 2021 to 93.8 this season.

With the Mets sitting 8.5 games out of the third wild card spot and behind five other teams, selling may be the most obvious answer.

Teams like the Angels, Dodgers, Giants or Rangers could take on his massive salary and have prospects to offer.

What an incredible turn of events that would be from a team that expected to win a World Series just a few months ago.