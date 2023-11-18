Could The Dodgers Add Shohei Ohtani AND Mike Trout?

Videos by OutKick

The Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to be among the most active teams this winter after clearing huge amounts of payroll after the 2023 season.

The signature free agent is, naturally American League MVP Shohei Ohtani. Despite the arm surgery that will keep him out as a pitcher for the 2024 season, Ohtani’s bat and future pitching value are so significant that he’s expected to command a record-setting contract.

Unsurprisingly, the Dodgers are interested and according to some sources, favored to roll out the red carpet for him.

READ: SHOHEI OHTANI RUMOR MILL HEATS UP WITH TWO RIVAL TEAMS IN FRONT

But according to a new rumor, they could be in position to add not one, but two former Los Angeles Angels’ stars. Hector Gomez, who does have a spotty track record of accuracy, claimed on X late Friday night that the Dodgers would be “very aggressive” on signing Ohtani AND acquiring Mike Trout in a possible trade. According to Gomez, the Dodgers are “willing to give up their best prospects in exchange for landing Trout.”

SOURCE: The #Dodgers will be very aggressive looking to sign the two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani and get the 11-time All-Star center fielder Mike Trout via trade. They are willing to give up their best prospects in exchange for landing Trout.@z101digital — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) November 18, 2023

So how likely is it that Gomez’s report is accurate? It’s complicated.

Kansas City, Missouri – Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout celebrates with designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) after hitting a home run during the fifth inning at Kauffman Stadium in June. Photo Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Can The Dodgers Really Get Ohtani And Trout?

The Dodgers are largely viewed as favorites to sign Shohei Ohtani, for good reason. They have few long-term commitments, tried to sign Ohtani when he came over from Japan, and have suffered back-to-back embarrassing postseason exits, creating a sense of urgency.

While he wouldn’t fix their rotation issues for 2024, with Walker Buehler a free agent after next season, he’d slot in at the top of the staff in 2025.

Trout would also be an upgrade in the outfield for basically every roster in the sport. When he’s healthy. Unfortunately though, Trout’s rarely been healthy in recent years.

His last season of playing nearly a full 162-game season was 2016. In 2020, he played in 53 of the 60 games and 119 of 162 in 2022. But injuries limited him to just 82 games in 2023 and 36 games in 2021.

Given those issues and the fact that he’s owed nearly $36 million per season through 2030, the Angels would likely have to eat a significant portion of his contract in any potential Trout trade. And with Ohtani likely out the door, losing their other superstar might be too much for Angels ownership to take.

Another potential hangup is that if they do decide to trade Trout, Angels owner Arte Moreno may be hesitant to send him to the Dodgers specifically, given their geographical proximity.

The Dodgers have the prospects and cash to get both Ohtani and Trout, but given the hurdles involved in a trade, it seems extremely unlikely. But stranger things have happened. And if Gomez is right, Dodgers fans could have an outstanding winter.