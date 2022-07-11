Cougar Dating Expert Explains Jets QB Zach Wilson’s Alleged Pursuit Of His Mom’s Best Friend

In one of the most explosive stories of the summer, New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is being accused by his ex-girlfriend of sleeping with his mom’s best friend. The allegation has tabloids going nuts and sex experts rushing in to provide analysis on what’s going on with one of the most salacious NFL gossip pieces to pop up in the last 5-10 years.

Wilson’s ex-girlfriend Abbey Gile, who was catching heat for dating Wilson’s ex-college teammate, didn’t hold back when she fired back.

“He was sleeping with his moms best friend…that’s the real homie hopper,” Gile announced on Instagram.

Now, there’s nothing wrong with that, according to sex and dating expert Dr. Sarah Hill, an award-winning psychologist and professor who specializes in the cougar-cub world.

There’s even data to support that Wilson didn’t do anything that extraordinary. Young guys are open to sleeping with older women. The data is there to support this. Yes, it was (allegedly) his mom’s best friend, but it’s 2022 and a best friend is clearly open game.

According to a recent survey conducted by Ipsos and Cougar Life, 40% of American adults have dated someone at least 10 years older. Additionally, nearly 60% indicated they would be open to dating someone 10+ years older and nearly 50% said they’d be open to dating someone 10+ years younger.

“Cougars are looking to live in the moment and have fun. A recent Ipsos survey of more than 1,000 Americans commissioned by Cougar Life, a Canadian-based dating site for empowered women, found the second most common reason that older woman/younger man relations are formed is they allow those within them to live in the moment and focus on having fun (27%),” Dr. Hill told OutKick.

Ok, but why would Wilson go looking to (allegedly) sleep with his mom’s best friend?

“Cubs are looking for an emotionally mature woman. For example, the survey revealed that men find the emotional maturity of older women to be among the most beneficial aspects of these relationships,” Hill added.

“Cubs, like cougars, see age as being nothing but a number. The survey results found that the most frequent reason these relationships are formed (44%) is because two open-minded people had an organic connection.”

In June, I reported that Wilson is now publicly dating TikTok star Nicolette Dellanno, a New Jersey native who is reportedly 20 years old.

Should Dellanno worry that her new boyfriend might go back to his (alleged) cub ways? The Cougar Life survey does reveal that there are downsides to the cub-cougar lifestyle including the couple having little in common with a partner so different in age (25%), lack of attraction (17%), or fear their partner wouldn’t fit in with their social circle (15%).

It’s been a wild few days for Zach Wilson’s current girlfriend Nicolette Dellanno: