Costco Birthday Girl Tells OutKick: My DMs Are ‘Flooded’ With Date Requests!

Guess who slid into my DMs? Costco Birthday Girl!

Madison Stimmel, the North Carolina woman who is the talk of the Internet for celebrating her birthday by eating dinner with her family — they ordered five hot dogs, a chicken bake, a rotisserie chicken salad, a whole cheese pizza and drinks for $30.88 — reached out Thursday to correct the record — she actually celebrated her 26th birthday, not her 30th (she accepted my apology) — and was willing to give OutKick an update on the single men who believe they’ve found the love of their lives.

On Wednesday, I challenged red-blooded American men to go steal this woman’s heart. She’s single. She’s been looking for a man to treat her right. Her family seems awesome. Madison’s upbeat. She’s smiling, bubbly. She loves Costco. She knows the $1.50 dog and tall boy fountain drink is the best deal in the history of box store food courts.

Costco Birthday Girl says she’s getting date requests from men as far away as Colorado. / TikTok / Colorado Birthday Girl

Madison tells me men are listening. She’s being inundated with date requests. These Gen Z/Millennial PS5 controller-holding dorks have manned up and they’re shooting their shots.

“I AM HONORED you think so highly of me to write about what a catch I am😂😂😂 I mean you’re not wrong, I am a catch!!” Madison wrote while sliding into my Instagram DMs.

Speaking of DMs, Madison says hers are on fire. Remember, she’s a dual-threat. She has her TikTok operation where she dabbles in Costco coverage and Instagram where she reports on the makeup industry.

“[M]y DM’s have been flooded with guys asking me out!! One man offered to fly me out to Colorado to go on a date with him 😂😂😂,” Madison continued.

Madison Stimmel, who is now known on the Internet as Costco Birthday Girl, corrected the record in a message to OutKick. She’s 26. “My family and I think it’s SO FUNNY that everyone thinks I’m 30.” / Instagram

A date at his Costco in Colorado?

“Yes!!! 😂” this new viral sensation wrote back.

“And other men have been messaging me all over North Carolina saying, “samples at Durham Costco on Saturday?”

Whew, my faith in humanity is sorta being restored via this story. About 24 hours ago, I was flat-out begging the plumbers, the electricians, the architects, the teachers, the mechanics, the good guys of the world…one of you, please go date this woman.

There’s marriage material and then there’s a woman who has her 26th birthday dinner at Costco.

That just doesn’t happen in this society we’re living in.

That’s a woman who would make sure you have a piping hot bowl of Costco’s incredible chili ready for you after a long day of unclogging toilets or installing HVAC systems through a 40,000 sq. ft. industrial complex.

That’s a woman who loves Kirkland brands like high-falutin women flock to Louis Vuitton. That’s a woman who knows the Costco $6 pumpkin pies are must-haves after a day at the pumpkin patch with the kids.

But I have concerns with these men who are trying to steal Madison’s heart. Is it possible some of them are Sam’s Club members who are pretending to love Kirkland margaritas ($9.59 around here these days and it’s still one of the biggest steals in the booze industry) when they actually have never tasted the sweetness that is the original Kirkland marg?

Madison reassures me.

“I can smell a Sam’s Club member from a mile away so my antennas are out,” Costco Birthday Girl warns.

Stay tuned. CBG updates to come.

Disclaimer: Madison wasn’t some big-name TikTok influencer before the Costco birthday. This is organic. These people aren’t actors. They just love Costco. I know you’re probably thinking this was all some sort of fake influencer thing. I’ve done the legwork here.