Dion Dawkins is not only one of the best linemen in the NFL, he’s nice at cornhole. The 28-year-old doesn’t get to tailgate his own games, but would have no issue fitting in with Bills Mafia in the parking lot!

The American Cornhole League held its SuperHole IV event on Friday night in Topeka, Kansas. Dawkins and a group of Buffalo players partnered with professionals for the pro-am tournament, but none were as dominant as their offensive tackle.

Defensive tackle Tim Settle partnered with Tubby Cob

Linebacker Tyler Matakevich partnered with Tyce Cobb

Safety Jordan Poyer partnered with Miranda Coy

Dawkins partnered with Lori Dool

It was not the first time that Dawkins and Dool had competed together. They finished as runners up during the preliminary round of the ACL’s SuperHole III tournament in Atlantic City, where the 6-foot-5, 320-pound lineman first put the cornhole world on notice.

🔥 BILLS MAFIA 🦬 Where you at? 🗣️



Buffalo Bills Pro Bowl OL Dion Dawkins ( @DDawkins66 ) hits two airmails at the second SuperHole III prelim! ⚡ pic.twitter.com/FudxhFzt9Z — American Cornhole League (@iplaycornhole) March 29, 2022

The chemistry between Dawkins and Dool was already established, so the opportunity to partner-up again in 2023 was a no-brainer. They were coming back with a vengance.

Dion told me he wanted to run it back. I wasn’t shocked when I got the phone call. We want to redeem ourselves this year. — Lori Dool, via Lockport Union-Sun & Journal

Upon arrival in Topeka, Dion Dawkins was ready to go.

He showed up with a championship on his mind and was not prepared to settle for anything less.

Credit, too, to Bills Mafia. Kansas and upstate New York are not remotely close to one another, but they were still there in numbers to cheer on their players in a pro-am cornhole tournament.

This is everything we didn’t know we needed. pic.twitter.com/FJzdBjCv6q — BillsMafiaBabes (@BillsMafiaBabes) April 22, 2023

Once things got underway, Dawkins and Dool were teamed up against Coy and Poyer. Coy and Dool are teammates during the regular season, as Poyer and Dawkins both play for Buffalo.

It was the latter who dominated the former.

Dawkins hit four air mails in a row at one point and stared down Poyer the entire time. It was ice cold.

Dion has a career in cornhole if this whole football thing doesn’t work out.

Poor Poyer.😂 pic.twitter.com/ZmqbhZmRhh — BillsMafiaBabes (@BillsMafiaBabes) April 22, 2023

The duo of Dawkins and Dool went on to win the match. As a result, they will next compete in Rock Hill, South Carolina in the ACL Finals in August. Should they win that match, they will receive a donation to Dawkins’ Charity Dion Dreamers and hold bragging rights for a full year.

Should they lose that match, Dawkins and Dool will finish as runners-up yet again.