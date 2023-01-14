Awkward Situation Unfolds As Deion Sanders, Mario Cristobal Battle During Five-Star DB’s Chaotic Recruitment

Five-star cornerback prospect Cormani McClain’s recruitment has caused quite the commotion.

McClain, a Lakeland, Florida-native is the No. 1 player at his position and one of the best recruits in the country. He stands 6-foot-2, 165 pounds with the potential to be a future first round NFL Draft pick.

It’s not hard to see why when you watch the tape:

McClain has scholarship offers from 25 schools and could play anywhere in the country, but committed to Miami in October.

He was expected to be a Hurricane and sign his National Letter of Intent during the Early Signing Period. Head coach Mario Cristobal even stopped by his home a few days prior.

That is not what happened.

Cormani McClain did not sign his NLI.

He did not show up to the Signing Day ceremony.

Confusion about what happened not only reached Coral Gables, but the entire country. It was a big surprise that indicated McClain’s recruitment was/is still wide open.

McClain is believed to be deciding between Miami, Florida, Alabama and Colorado, which made a significant push after hiring Deion Sanders. The Buffaloes are thought to be the reason that he did not sign.

However, after playing in the Under Armour All-America Game, McClain wore what appeared to be an Ohio State hat. That only made things even more confusing.

OSU fans Hear me out ….. pic.twitter.com/VdASq0fUs4 — Jay Wimbrow (@jay_wimbrow) January 4, 2023

Despite the choice of lid earlier this month, the Buckeyes don’t appear to be in the mix.

Cormani McClain’s recruitment is down to three or four, but really just two.

If McClain does not sign with Miami on National Signing Day next month, he is expected to flip to Colorado over Alabama, Ohio State or Florida. It is set to be a battle to the end between the two, which made for a really awkward situation on Friday.

According to Josh Newberg of On3 Sports, the entire Hurricanes coaching staff swung by Lakeland High School. They may have been there to visit a few recruits, but McClain was the focus.

The only problem was that he wasn’t there.

Multiple reports said that McClain was off visiting another school, specifically the one in Boulder.

Cormani McClain visiting the #Buffs I’m told. Whaaaat? @DeionSanders doing that work. — Mike Farrell (@mfarrellsports) January 13, 2023

Sanders, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, played cornerback in college and in the pros. He was able to flip No. 1 prospect Travis Hunter Jr., also a defensive back, to Jackson State over Florida State last year.

It sounds like he is working hard to do the same with McClain— though recruiting to the Pac-12 is easier than recruiting to the FCS level.