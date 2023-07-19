Corbin Carroll Strikes Out, But Ends Up On Third Base In Baffling Sequence Against Braves

Videos by OutKick

Arizona Diamondbacks rookie Corbin Carroll is having himself quite the season. Him turning a strikeout into advancing to third base against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday is honestly the perfect representation of his campaign.

After already hitting an RBI triple in his first at-bat of the game, Carroll stepped to the dish again in the second inning, but technically struck out. However, Bryce Elder’s pitch found the dirt and was mishandled by catcher Sean Murphy.

Carroll, one of the fastest players in Major League Baseball, took off to first and Murphy rushed into his throw that was off-target to first baseman Matt Olson.

In the blink of an eye, Carroll was standing on third base…on a strikeout.

Corbin Carroll just reached third base safely…on a strikeout. 😳 pic.twitter.com/PHcxONNKv6 — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) July 18, 2023

During the play, teammate Ketel Marte scored from second base. Nothing quite like scoring a teammate when you don’t even put the bat on the ball.

Corbin Carroll ended up going 2-for-5 with three runs and two RBI, but it was the strikeout turned into a trip to third base that was undoubtedly the play of the game. Arizona also went on to win the game 16-13 snapping a four-game skid.

The rookie out of Seattle is carrying a .286/.354/.538 slash line with 18 home runs and 50 RBI over 90 games.

