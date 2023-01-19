Cops Perform Welfare Check On Wrestler Kevin Nash, Say He’s Okay

California authorities made contact with wrestling legend Kevin Nash after he hinted about possible self-harm during an interview this week and have said that he appears to be okay.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office in Florida told TMZ Sports that police visited Nash and spoke with him in person where he informed them that he has no intention of harming himself and was “seemingly doing okay,” according to the outlet’s report.

Fans became concerned earlier this week when the 2x WWE Hall of Famer made comments about suicide as he continues to deal with the death of his son.

.@RealKevinNash: "Today is week 12 that I lost my boy. Time flies when you got a gun in your mouth, I mean time flies when you're having fun."



"Don't play like that. You have guns so you can't say those things."



"I can do whatever the fuck I wanna do. Long as I leave a note." pic.twitter.com/dtM0TxCQQ0 — bakedLIVE (@bakedLlVE) January 17, 2023

“Today is week 12 that I lost my boy,” Nash said while appearing on the “Kliq This” podcast. . “Time flies when you got a gun in your mouth. I mean — time flies when you’re having fun.”

When cohost Sean Oliver pushed back and said that Nash can’t say things like that, the wrestler doubled down, “I can do whatever the F I wanna do. Long as I leave a note.”

POLICE PERFORMED A WELFARE CHECK ON THE WRESTLER

Social media immediately began sending messages of support to Kevin. Plenty of folks were worried about his well being.

Kevin and Tamara Nash lost their 26-year-old son Tristen three months ago after he died from cardiac arrest caused by a seizure.

If you or someone you know is struggling please know that help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.