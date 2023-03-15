Cops Arrest A Man While He’s Taking A Dump At A 7-Eleven

Videos by OutKick

Using a convenience store bathroom to handle your business is bad enough. Having that business interrupted by cops trying to arrest you turns the level of suck up a couple of notches.

A video that has been viewed more than 15 million times on TikTok shows that situation going down in a 7-Eleven bathroom. Cops open the bathroom door while the man is taking a dump.

Man arrested on the toilet at a 7-Eleven (Image Credit: TikTok)

The man, who goes by the name “The insurrectionist” on the video sharing app, has his phone out recording the entire exchange with officers. The officers are ready for action as they open the door.

We’re talking riot shield out and pepper ball gun loaded ready for things to go sideways. The text overlay of the TikTok video reads, “Cops arresting me for blowing up 7/11 ‘no chance to even wipe.'”

After opening the door officers command him to get off of the toilet and pull his pants up. There’s no time for wiping, these officers mean business.

The real reason he’s being arrested appears to be that he has a warrant, which he mentions in a follow-up video. Throughout the series of videos the man pleads with officers to let him wipe before he pulls up his pants.

He is denied each time. At one point the man pleads that he just had a little left to get out before surrendering. He says, “It’s almost there. Hold on, please.”

“I’ve got irritable bowel syndrome, man. I’m not making it up, do you not smell my ass?”

Being Arrest On The Toilet Is A Rough Scene

Following his little irritable bowel syndrome stunt, the man was given one last chance to comply. He decided to listen to the instructions rather than take a pepper ball in the tiny bathroom.

He stands up, presumably pulls his pants up, then turns around with his hands above his head. Just before the clip ends it shows the toilet, which might be used against him in the court of law.

For a guy with irritable bowel syndrome there doesn’t seem to be much, if any, evidence left behind. I’m not a professional detective by any means, but something tells me his visit to the bathroom was more of a stalling tactic than a real bathroom break.