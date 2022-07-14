Coors Light, Miller Lite Returning To Super Bowl Advertising After 33-Year Hiatus

The advertising battle between light beer will now take place on an even playing for the first time in over three decades.

Anheuser-Busch InBev, the maker of Bud Light, held exclusivity rights for the Super Bowl for the last 33 years, but that exclusive relationship is no longer. While Bud Light will continue to be the NFL’s official beer, Coors Light and Miller Lite will be returning to Super Bowl advertising in 2023.

Molson Coors, the company behind Coors Light and Miller Lite, is more than ready to get back in the Super Bowl ad space.

“Since 1989, there’s only been one official beer advertiser during the Super Bowl, and honestly, that’s no fun,” said Michelle St. Jacques, CMO of Molson Coors, in a press release. “After more than 30 years away, you can bet our brands are going to bring it this year. Game on.”

It’ll take quite the sizable check to buy a Super Bowl ad as 30-second ads during last year’s big game went for upwards of $7 million.

Molson recently showed off its creativity when it comes to its Coors Light advertisements.

With NFL rules prohibiting active players from making direct endorsements of beer brands, Coors Light has pushed a branded flashlight with Patrick Mahomes. The new ad shows Mahomes grabbing a flashlight that looks like a Coors Light, but beer never actually appears in the video.

Most light beer drinkers are already loyal to one brand, a Super Bowl ad won’t change that, but it will be interesting to see other beers put their own touch on ads during one of the biggest sporting events in the world.