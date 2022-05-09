Content Genius Rushes UFC Cage, Gets Lit Up

During my early Internet days, I would’ve said it’s one of the stupidest ideas ever to jump a barrier and rush the cage at UFC 274, but as I age and have a better understanding of how content pays the bills, I am now 110% in favor of content geniuses rushing cages.
Would I be proud of my child for making a scene at Footprint Center in Arizona in the name of TikTok likes? Not one bit.
But I’ll gladly take video of your kid putting on a show. Now, jump that barrier and let’s see all 105 pounds of you take on the security guy. GOOOOOOO!
The TikTok user who uploaded the video added a disclaimer to his video stating, “I don’t know this girl and I’m extremely lit at this point don’t mind my voice.”
I know what you’re thinking here:
- Why? Because this is how content creators create content.
- What was UFC security thinking as she was up on that barrier? Those aren’t security guards. Those are camera crew guys who shoot the walk-out video.
- What was the big dude thinking as he rocked her right off the cage? That hit was satisfying.
- How many views did this do for the uploader? It’s at 256k. Doesn’t seem like it’s worth it, but these people have to get creative these days.
- Was she drunk? I’m going with yes. I’ve watched this video 20 times and I can’t make out many words.
@imlavishbishhh
2 CommentsLeave a Reply
So anything for a buck ehh Joe
Another dumbass. I wish she could have gotten into the octagon for a little sparring session. Now that would be funny.