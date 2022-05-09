Content Genius Rushes UFC Cage, Gets Lit Up

During my early Internet days, I would’ve said it’s one of the stupidest ideas ever to jump a barrier and rush the cage at UFC 274, but as I age and have a better understanding of how content pays the bills, I am now 110% in favor of content geniuses rushing cages.

Would I be proud of my child for making a scene at Footprint Center in Arizona in the name of TikTok likes? Not one bit.

But I’ll gladly take video of your kid putting on a show. Now, jump that barrier and let’s see all 105 pounds of you take on the security guy. GOOOOOOO!

The TikTok user who uploaded the video added a disclaimer to his video stating, “I don’t know this girl and I’m extremely lit at this point don’t mind my voice.”

I know what you’re thinking here: