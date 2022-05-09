in MMA

Content Genius Rushes UFC Cage, Gets Lit Up

updated 2 Comments

During my early Internet days, I would’ve said it’s one of the stupidest ideas ever to jump a barrier and rush the cage at UFC 274, but as I age and have a better understanding of how content pays the bills, I am now 110% in favor of content geniuses rushing cages.

Would I be proud of my child for making a scene at Footprint Center in Arizona in the name of TikTok likes? Not one bit.

But I’ll gladly take video of your kid putting on a show. Now, jump that barrier and let’s see all 105 pounds of you take on the security guy. GOOOOOOO!

MMA fan rushes UFC cage video
Some girl rushed the cage at UFC 274 and was lit up by a security guard / TikTok

The TikTok user who uploaded the video added a disclaimer to his video stating, “I don’t know this girl and I’m extremely lit at this point don’t mind my voice.”

I know what you’re thinking here:

  1. Why? Because this is how content creators create content.
  2. What was UFC security thinking as she was up on that barrier? Those aren’t security guards. Those are camera crew guys who shoot the walk-out video.
  3. What was the big dude thinking as he rocked her right off the cage? That hit was satisfying.
  4. How many views did this do for the uploader? It’s at 256k. Doesn’t seem like it’s worth it, but these people have to get creative these days.
  5. Was she drunk? I’m going with yes. I’ve watched this video 20 times and I can’t make out many words.
@imlavishbishhh

#ufc274 #cracked

♬ original sound – Shriak Sharma

UFC

Written by Joe Kinsey

I'm an Ohio guy, born in Dayton, who roots for Ohio State and can handle you guys destroying the Buckeyes, Urban Meyer and everything associated with Columbus.

2 Comments

Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

to comment on this post. Not a VIP? Signup Here