Construction Worker Killed During Prep For Las Vegas Grand Prix After Suffering ‘Major Laceration’ To Neck

Preparations for the inaugural Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix are kicking into high gear, but unfortunately, the preparation has now been marred by tragedy,

According to reports, a construction worker working to help construct the necessary infrastructure for the Grand Prix was killed in an accident on Saturday.

According to ABC News, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police received a call about an injured worker at the Bellagio fountains around 11:30 am local time on Saturday.

Police say that upon arrival at the scene, they found a male worker with a “major laceration” to his neck.

The worker was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. OSHA will investigate the incident.

This incident casts a shadow over the preparations for the Grand Prix which have already proved controversial.

The race weekend is scheduled for November 16-18 and will take place on a 3.8-mile circuit that includes a portion of the Las Vegas Strip. This is causing major disruptions for both locals and tourists.

According to KLAS, the Bellagio fountains where this incident took place will be obscured and difficult to access due to grandstands for the race. Additionally, the Mirage has shut down its volcano from now until after the race.

Despite the controversy and now this tragic incident, Formula 1 is banking on the Las Vegas Grand Prix becoming one of the series’ marquee events. It will be the third race in the US this season along with the Miami Grand Prix and the United States Grand Prix, held in Austin, Texas at Circuit of the Americas.

