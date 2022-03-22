Conservative Disney Staffers Feel Bullied By Left-Wing Work Environment

Conservative staffers at Disney — yes, they do exist — have issued an open letter as their liberal co-workers stage a walkout over Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education” bill.

Published Monday and first reported by The Daily Wire, the letter says that Disney has created a hostile workplace by embracing a “political agenda.”

Disney has “come to be an increasingly uncomfortable place to work for those of us whose political and religious views are not explicitly progressive,” the letter states.

Over the last few weeks, we have watched as our leadership has expressed their condemnation for laws and policies we support. We have watched as our colleagues, convinced that no one in the company could possibly disagree with them, grow increasingly aggressive in their demands. They insist that TWDC [The Walt Disney Company] take a strong stance on not only this issue but other legislation and openly advocate for the punishment of employees who disagree with them.

Meanwhile, conservative staffers have to sit back and watch their bosses villainize Republican leaders.

The backstory behind the walkout is that CEO Bob Chapek is afraid of losing his job because he didn’t initially take a stance against the bill. Chapek has since apologized, and thus is now allowing Disney to become the face of the resistance against the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Woke Disney employees are also demanding that the company permanently cut off donations to lawmakers who support the parental rights bill, and they’ve asked Disney to stop relocating employees to Florida.

Following the planned walkout, conservatives at Disney admit that they fear the company will retaliate against them:

An internal poll within the company went out a few months ago asking us if we felt accepted in the company. Many of us didn’t complete it because the nature of the questions made us worry that the results of the poll could be used to target us for quietly holding a position that runs against the progressive orthodoxy that Disney seems to promote. TWDC has fostered an environment of fear that any employee who does not toe the line will be exposed and dismissed. Much has been made of our internal efforts to Reimagine Tomorrow, but as much as diversity and inclusion are promoted, the tomorrow being reimagined doesn’t seem to have much room for religious or political conservatives within the company. Left-leaning cast members are free to promote their agenda and organize on company time using company resources. They call their fellow employees “bigots” and pressure TWDC to use corporate influence to further their left-wing legislative goals.

So much for inclusivity.

Keep in mind, the authors of the letter are not asking Disney to embrace a right-wing ideology but to be “politically neutral.” What an egregious request. How dare these rebel staffers ask a children’s entertainment company to stay out of politics?

It’s doubtful that much will come of this letter. Disney even proudly supports the grooming of third graders.

I suppose there are more loathsome people in the workplace than these Disney progressives. But none come to mind right now.