Conor McGregor Trash Talks Jake Paul After Katie Taylor’s Win Over Amanda Serrano

Katie Taylor may have come out of the boxing showdown on Saturday night with a win over Amanda Serrano, but that didn’t stop their promoters — Conor McGregor and Jake Paul — from continuing the beef of their own.

Tonight. We witness Amanda Serrano Vs Katie Taylor make history in the biggest women’s boxing match ever.



Madison Square Garden. Sold out. All the belts on the line. The two best pound for pound female boxers alive going AT IT. I can’t wait. https://t.co/DZsPUWzhWf 8pm EST. pic.twitter.com/q8mkziGnBj — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 30, 2022

Taylor, with McGregor in her corner, beat Serrano in a split decision at Madison Square Garden.

After the fight, McGregor took to social media to focus on Paul.

McGregor tweeted, “Who the f*ck is this jackass in the pink Jimmy Savile glasses?”

Who the fuck is this jackass in the pink Jimmy saville glasses ? — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 1, 2022

McGregor compared the younger Paul brother to deceased BBC personality Jimmy Savile — a man who was suspected of sexual abuse. Paul has also been accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct last year, but the boxer denied the claims at the time, saying it was “100% false” and “a blatant attempt for attention during a highly visible fight week.”

Taylor, the Irish boxer McGregor was there to promote, claimed a split decision over Paul’s boxer Serrano to keep her undisputed lightweight championship, with two judges scoring the match 97-93 and 96-93 for Taylor, while a third had it 96-94 for Serrano.

McGregor was sure to compliment the ladies after all was said and done.

Katie Taylor The Greatest! ❤️🇮🇪Absolutely incredible boxing!

Take a bow ladies! What a contest! @KatieTaylor @Serranosisters @TheGarden — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 1, 2022

Follow Meg Turner on Twitter @Megnturner_ and Instagram @Megnturner

Signup for OutKick VIP by clicking here, and keep up with all OutKick’s latest betting info by clicking here and following OutKick Bets on Twitter.



New PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.



New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.