Attorney For McGregor’s Rape Accuser Claims She Was Offered $100K Hush Money By NBA; League Says It Never Happened

The attorney for Conor McGregor’s rape accuser says her client was offered $100,000 to stay silent.

McGregor is accused of forcing an unnamed woman to perform oral sex and attempted to sodomize her during an NBA Finals game between the Heat and Nuggets earlier in June. The woman claimed to have made a successful escape after throwing elbow strikes and overwhelming one of the most talented fighters in human history.

The UFC star has denied the claims. The unnamed victim originally claimed security led her into a bathroom where McGregor was waiting. However, video later surfaced that appeared to show the woman willingly entering a bathroom with McGregor and no security ushered her anywhere. Videos also showed the woman in a club with the Irish-born fighter.

Now, the woman’s attorney – Ariel Mitchell – says the woman was offered money to not go public.

Conor McGregor rape accuser claims hush money offer was made.

“The NBA offered us $100,000 to keep this quiet. They rescinded the offer when the news broke,” Mitchell told the Daily Mail.

She also told the outlet, “‘Some of the security guards who stood by when this happened were not McGregor’s. They were hired by the Heat. They decided to cater to a celebrity instead of protecting a young woman in trouble.” However, the NBA claims Mitchell’s version of events is complete fiction.

NBA chief communications officer Mike Bass told the Daily Mail, “This claim is categorically false.”

Conor McGregor accused of raping woman during NBA Finals. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Mitchell accuses police of ignoring the alleged victim.

Ariel Mitchell also accused police of not taking her client seriously and initially seemingly turning her away. Eventually, the woman returned with legal representation to tell her version of events. However, the police also dispute this claim.

Miami Police spokesman Michael Vega told the Daily Mail, “We did open the case when the victim first came in. As it happens in many investigations, she had to come back for additional information. I can’t imagine that any officer or detective in this department would turn away the victim of a sex crime.”

The narrative already previously changed once. When videos came out of McGregor with his accuser that appeared to show zero coercion or forced activity, the victim’s story then changed to they couldn’t remember who led them into the bathroom due to consuming multiple drinks, after originally claiming it was security.

Now, the NBA is openly refuting the claim of hush money.