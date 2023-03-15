Videos by OutKick

Conor McGregor loved everything about his trip to Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night, but one particular moment got him especially riled up. He looked ready to hop on the ice and throw hands!

Home of the Champ Champ🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/Y3OYWNQic1 — McGregor Sports (fan account) (@McGregor_ent) March 15, 2023

McGregor, the most notorious fighter in UFC history, stopped by ‘the Mecca’ to catch the Rangers’ home game against the Capitals. Had there not been glass between him and the players, he might have joined in on a scuffle!

With 2.6 seconds left in the second period, New York forward Tyler Motte and Washington winger Tom Wilson nearly came to blows. Wilson, one of, if not the most hated player in the NHL, is known to be an instigator. He is always starting something, especially with the Rangers. They have beef.

Tuesday was no different. Wilson locked up with Motte in front of the net. Both teams briefly converged in a scrum before the officials stepped skated in to break things up.

Before the two sides were separated, a loud cheer broke out inside The Garden.

Up on the big screen, the camera cut to Conor McGregor.

Connor McGregor was all in on Tom Wilson and Tyler Motte about to drop the gloves pic.twitter.com/4meILbmRY0 — Rob Taub (@RTaub_) March 15, 2023

The 34-year-old MMA legend was loving what he saw out of Wilson and Motte. He had a big ole smile on his face and messed with his tie. It was as if he was preparing to join in.

McGregor, as could be expected, was treated to a VIP experience in which he was gifted a custom jersey and chopped it up with Henrik Lundqvist.

After the game, and the second period scuffle, McGregor spoke with the victors in the locker room.

McGregor’s future remains up in the air. If he is done fighting, and the Rangers needs an enforcer, the organization might want to look toward the UFC great!