Conor McGregor Drops F-Bomb During Sean Hannity Appearance, Donates $1 Million To Charity

Videos by OutKick

Conor McGregor was in prime form Wednesday night during an interview with Sean Hannity.

The UFC legend is known for never filtering his thoughts, and he didn’t change that mentality when talking with the Fox News host and Tunnel to Towers Foundation Frank Siller.

Tunnel to Towers Foundation is a charity that helps first responders and military families, and was formed after Frank’s heroic brother Stephen was killed carrying out his firefighter duties on 9/11.

“Frank, I’m honored to support you. I’m honored to say your brother Stephen is a f*cking – excuse me – is a hero,” McGregor passionately said. He then pulled out a ceremonial check for $1 million to give to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. You can watch the touching moment below.

Conor McGregor dropped an F-Bomb on Hannity 🤣 pic.twitter.com/BcssALX9jS — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) March 16, 2023

Conor McGregor with an all-time classy move.

For those of you who don’t know, T2T is a great organization that not only honors first responders and American heroes, but helps them when in need. It all draws back to Stephen’s selfless sacrifice more than two decades ago when scumbag terrorists attacked our country.

9/11 was a terrible day in American history. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

T2T explains the following on its website:

On September 11, 2001, Stephen, who was assigned to Brooklyn’s Squad 1, had just finished his shift and was on his way to play golf with his brothers when he got word over his scanner of a plane hitting the North Tower of the World Trade Center. Upon hearing the news, Stephen called his wife Sally and asked her to tell his brothers he would catch up with them later. He returned to Squad 1 to get his gear. Stephen drove his truck to the entrance of the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel, but it had already been closed for security purposes. Determined to carry out his duty, he strapped 60 lbs. of gear to his back, and raced on foot through the tunnel to the Twin Towers, where he gave up his life while saving others.

T2T, which hosts a massive annual race to honor Stephen’s sacrifice, has raised a staggering $500 million to help heroes in need and 95% of it “goes directly to our programs,” according to the organization’s website.

This also isn’t the first time Conor McGregor has donated. In total, McGregor has donated $3.7 million through Proper No. Twelve to Tunnel to Towers.

This donation marks $3.7 million donated by Proper No. Twelve to Tunnel to Towers.



Thank you @ConorMcGregor @ProperWhiskey. We could not be more grateful.☘️🙏 (2/2) pic.twitter.com/RQjWoMpcBn — Tunnel to Towers Foundation (@Tunnel2Towers) March 16, 2023

9/11 was a terrible moment, but the aftermath is a reminder of American greatness.

It’s moments like these that remind me there are a lot of great people and organizations out there. We lost thousands on 9/11 and countless lives were impacted when Osama Bin Laden’s thug terrorists carried out their attack.

However, we didn’t stay down for long. America got up, dusted ourselves off, went to work and have been taking care of each other ever since.

As former Delta Force operator Brad Thomas told me, his buddies were “shellacking” terrorists for what they did to us.

Former Delta Force operator Brad Thomas wore the patch of a New York City firefighter killed on 9/11 while avenging the attack.



Years later, he returned the patch to the firehouse in NYC, and let them know he wouldn't stop fighting for those who were lost.



Chills every time. pic.twitter.com/W9d3zZQdQd — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 1, 2023

Props to Conor McGregor for the incredible gesture and for spicing it up with an f-bomb along the way. He’s 100% correct. Stephen Siller was absolutely 100% a “f*cking” hero, and we should all be grateful American badasses like him exist.