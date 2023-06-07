Videos by OutKick

Connor Vanover has played college basketball at three schools in four years. This year will make it four in five!

Vanover, the tallest player in the sport, transferred — again — for the 2023/24 season, his last. (Probably.)

As a three-star recruit from Little Rock, Arkansas, Vanover began his career at Cal-Berkeley. He chose the Golden Bears over offers from Arkansas, Memphis, Alabama, Ole Miss, Oral Roberts, and SMU, among others.

Cal listed Vanover at 7-foot-3, and he averaged 17.5 minutes per game before deciding to transfer back home to play for the Razorbacks. His first year with the Hogs saw him average 16.7 minutes, but his playing time started to dwindle in year two.

As a result of the decrease in playing time, Vanover hit the portal following the 2021/22 season and landed at Oral Roberts.

The Golden Eagles listed Vanover as 7-foot-5— taller than he was in Fayetteville.

He either grew two inches while at Arkansas, or got the classic mid-major roster bump.

Connor Vanover (Oral Roberts)

Either way, the 7-foot-5 listing made Vanover the tallest player in college basketball. Both he and Ole Miss’s Jamarion Sharp share that title.

While at Oral Roberts, Vanover averaged 12.7 points and 7.2 rebounds. That was a career-high.

His height was crucial in helping lead his team back to the NCAA Tournament and he was named First Team All-Summit League. Vanover also left basketball fans mesmerized by simply tying his shoe.

But it’s time for Connor Vanover to move on, again!

Vanover is taking advantage of the additional year of eligibility that was granted to all winter athletes during the COVID-shortened season. He will play for his fourth different school in five years.

Vanover hit the transfer portal following the regular season, and Memphis, Georgia, Wisconsin, Iowa State and Missouri were amongst the top suitors. In the end, it was the Tigers that received his commitment over the weekend.

College basketball’s tallest player is headed to Columbia. Vanover will provide a significant height boost to a roster that reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament last season!