Connor Stalions Attended Rose Bowl, Was All Smiles Watching Michigan Win

Connor Stalions, the most infamous man in college football, was at the Rose Bowl to soak up Michigan’s monster win over Alabama.

Stalions resigned from the Michigan Wolverines and took the fall for running a complex sign stealing scandal that spanned years. The scandal rocked the college football world and resulted in Jim Harbaugh being suspended for three games.

However, resigning from the program hardly meant he couldn’t attend the Rose Bowl. He was there and vibing.

Former Michigan linebacker Chase Winovich shared an Instagram story from behind the Michigan bench showing Stalions absolutely grinning for the matchup against the Crimson Tide.

To be clear, the former UM staffer wasn’t on the bench but was absolutely within spitting distance. You can see a screengrab of the video below.

Stalions facial expression says it all.

According to former Michigan LB Chase Winovich's Instagram story, Connor Stalions was in attendance for the Wolverines' Rose Bowl win over Alabama 🌹 pic.twitter.com/0bWNstuDdW — The Athletic CFB (@TheAthleticCFB) January 2, 2024

Will Stalions embrace a villain role?

I love the fact Connor Stalions isn’t going away. He’s active on Instagram with more than 4,000 followers, attended the most important Michigan game in decades and didn’t even try to hide it.

Not only did Stalions not hide the fact he was at the game, but he sat behind Michigan’s bench. Why not? The man is the alleged pointman of arguably the greatest cheating scandal in college football history.

Connor Stalions attended the Rose Bowl. (Credit: USA Today Sports Network)

Lean into it, Connor. Embrace the villain role. As Harvey Dent is quoted saying, “You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain.”

The alleged pointman (known as CIA Stalions to some) might be a hero to the Michigan faithful, but he’s a villain to the rest of the world. Hate to double up on “Batman” universe quotes, but some men just want to watch the world burn.

Stalions should legit walk out for the coin toss for the Michigan/Washington game. Burn X down to the ground on social media. Burn it down, Connor. Do it for the content!