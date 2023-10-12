High School Football Player In Connecticut Dies Suddenly At Practice Despite Reportedly Not Participating

Videos by OutKick

A 15-year-old high school football player in Connecticut suddenly died during his team’s practice on Tuesday after losing consciousness.

Police and emergency personnel administered CPR to Elijah-Jay Mariano Rivera, an eleventh-grade student at Windsor High School, but could not revive him. According to the school district, Mariano-Rivera was not participating in any drills or tackling anyone when he lost consciousness.

READ: 17-YEAR-OLD LONG ISLAND HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYER COLLAPSES ON FIELD

Mariano Rivera was eventually taken to Connecticut Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to NBC Connecticut.

”Very nice, a very funny kid and just always brightened up whenever he walked into a room,” Windsor freshman Maria Tostarelli told the outlet.

“They know as well that while they’re sad they’re not sad alone right now. They have each other and they’ll use those relationships and the spirit of who Elijah was to carry them through this,” Dr. Glenn Lungarini, the executive director of Connecticut’s Interscholastic Athletic Conference, said.

Gone from our sight but never from our hearts we mourn the passing of Elijah-Jay Mariano Rivera, an amazing son, brother, athlete, student and friend. #65 Forever in our hearts. We will miss you Big Texas, Love you. This season is dedicated to you and Coach Knight #LL65 #Family pic.twitter.com/1XpDuzoU44 — Windsor Football (@WHSFootballCT) October 11, 2023

Windsor issued a statement on Tuesday night explaining that crisis teams would be available for any students and staff at the school.

“We will have our crisis teams available for students and staff at Windsor High and Sage Park. As a community, we want to keep his family in our thoughts and prayers. And support them moving forward however we can.”

At this point in time, no other information about Mariano Rivera’s death has been released.