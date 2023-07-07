17-Year-Old Long Island High School Football Player Collapses On Field

Videos by OutKick

There’s yet another concerning report of a young athlete, this time a 17-year-old football player, collapsing on the field.

Newsday reported that Robert Bush, from Selden, New York passed out after just a few minutes on the practice field earlier this week.

The football team was undergoing conditioning drills at Newfield High School, and Bush reportedly had a “cardiac event,” according to his older brother, Steve Bush.

Coaches performed CPR and used a defibrillator in an attempt to revive Bush. But according to the New York Post, he “went without blood or oxygen to his brain for at least 45 minutes.”

On Thursday, his brother gave a heartbreaking message, saying “There’s no more brain function.”

He continued, “We are dealing with the end right now.”

This devastating incident is another example of athletes, football players or young adults suddenly collapsing.

It’s unclear what caused Bush to collapse, but Newsday reported that his family believed he “might have a hereditary condition that thickens the walls of the heart’s left ventricle.”

That said, his family explained that he’d never shown signs of a heart problem.

Similar heart-related incidents on football fields have become devastatingly common, with Damar Hamlin the most prominent example.

CINCINNATI, OHIO – JANUARY 02: Fans look on as the ambulance leaves carrying Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after he collapsed after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium on January 02, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear that there will be the same kind of miraculous recovery in this situation.

His brother again explained to Newsday that Bush had hopes and aspirations for the future, which he may never get to follow through with.

“He wanted to get married. He wanted to have kids like all of us. So, as you can tell, knowing where he was in his life and how far he’s taken it just in the last two years, it’s killing us.”

Robert Bush reportedly took up football to improve his health, and put in an immense amount of effort to get better and overcome his smaller size.

Hopefully he’s able to make a full recovery.