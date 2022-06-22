Congressman Asks Roger Goodell Why Barstool’s Dave Portnoy Is Banned From NFL

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is generally the one asking the questions. But on Wednesday afternoon the roles were reversed and Goodell was left searching for answers after seemingly lying under oath.

In Washington to testify about the Washington Commanders’ supposed toxic workplace, Goodell was asked directly by Ohio congressman Jim Jordan why Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy was banned from NFL games. Just prior to the question, Goodell confirmed he believes in the First Amendment.

Quick backstory: Goodell has had a years-long disdain for Portnoy because of Portnoy’s continuous and often justifiable public bashing of Goodell. “El Pres” as he’s known to Stoolies, went after Goodell after he handed Tom Brady a lengthy suspension for “Deflategate.” Prior to a Patriot’s home game in which Goodell was attending, Portnoy and his Barstool employees passed out thousand of free towels depicting Goodell as a clown. “Fire Goodell” shirts have since followed. Portnoy’s disgust with Goodell is ever present through his Twitter account and various Barstool podcasts.

In turn, Goodell has banned Portnoy from attending NFL games and even had him escorted out of a recent Super Bowl. Goodell’s hatred for Portnoy is so deep, that when Portnoy secured the highest bid ($250,000) to watch an NFL game with Goodell – with the money going to charity – the league and Goodell denied the win, citing a “failed background check.”

When asked Wednesday why Portnoy is banned, Goodell responded: “Congressman, I’m not familiar with that issue.”

Portnoy tweeted that Goodell’s comments are “perjury” and suggested he be arrested.

Jordan found it hard to believe that Goodell wasn’t aware of Portnoy’s ban, firing back: “I mean, he interviewed the President of the United States. Interviewed President Trump in the White House. Seems to me if you can get into the White House, you should be able to get into a football game – frankly, as a member of the press and the sports press.”

He then asked Goodell: “You don’t know anything about that?”

In response Goodell simply stated: “I don’t sir.”

And that kids, is a lie.

