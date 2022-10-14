Congressional Candidate Releases His Own Porn Video To Promote Campaign Platform

Tired of secretly being f–ked by politicians in Washington D.C.? Congressional candidate Mike Itkis is changing the game by showing himself getting down and dirty with a porn actress as part of his sex-positive platform in his race against political lifer Rep. Jerry Nadler.

Mike will f–k you in D.C. and in a hotel room.

Itkis, who’s running as a third-party independent candidate, stars in the 13-minute “Bucket List Bonanza” video with Nicole Sage, a veteran of such porn classics such as Swallowed, Go Bi or Go Home, Net Skirts 24.0, Innocent High and a crowd favorite Double Booked: Honeymoon.

Mike says his platform in D.C. would include legalizing sex work.

Congressional candidate Mike Itkis released his own porn video to promote one of his own platform issues – sex positivity. / PornHub

“If I would just talk about it, it wouldn’t demonstrate my commitment to the issue. And the fact I actually did it was a huge learning experience, and it actually influenced items on my platform,” 53-year-old Itkis told City & State.

The “very liberal” registered Democrat has a bio that reads “Not married. No kids. Not celibate. Atheist.”

If the sex tape release seems to indicate that Mike’s not your ordinary candidate, you’d be right. On his website, Mike outlines the views he’d be taking to D.C. including the “Right to NOT become a parent in case of pregnancy – redefine abortion debate as a right to unplanned sex.”

And what about child support? Mike’s not a fan.

“Men should not be required to support biological children without prior agreement,” Mike’s campaign platform states.

Mike Itkis and Nicole Sage star in a video released by Itkis to show he’s all about sex positivity. / PornHub

Mike & Nicole Sage preparing for Mike’s big debut in the porn industry showing what he plans to do to his constituents. / PornHub

Mike says this was his first time shooting a porn video and claims he doesn’t like to be the center of attention. “But I thought the issues I’m trying to address are so important… I wanted to have my issues talked about in some way.”