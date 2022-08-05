Confirmation That Tom Brady Ousted Bruce Arians?

Recent Tom Brady/Miami Dolphins splash news was detailed months ago on the Outkick ProFootballDoc podcast by special guest Ben Volin.

The Miami Dolphins and owner Stephen Ross were heavily penalized by the NFL for tampering but the Brady recruitment information was revealed here back in mid-April.

Everthing @BenVolin said on our #ProFootballDocPodcast has been proven correct by @NFL investigation of @MiamiDolphins. And don't forget that Ben says #TB12 forced Arians out as HC @Buccaneers. https://t.co/7H7S9sWSnd — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) August 3, 2022

Everything Volin of the Boston Globe reported back in April turned out to be true. Tom Brady to the Dolphins (at least as part of management/ownership) was a done deal until the Brian Flores lawsuit.

Lost in the headlines is the second part of the Volin revelation: Brady ousted head coach Bruce Arians upon his return to Tampa Bay. After the Miami deal was shelved, Brady looked for Plan B.

After meeting with Bucs owners at a Manchester United game — an English Premier League soccer team also owned by the Glazer family — Brady decided to un-retire and Arians was kicked upstairs with Todd Bowles installed as head coach.

Bruce Arians and Todd Bowles talk during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Yes, Tom Brady has that power and it won’t be the first or last time this happens. It is unusual in the NFL but quite common place in the NBA for a star player to have that much influence over a head coach.

The first part of the April surprise revelation on Brady’s movement turned out to be 100% true. Can we assume the second part that he got Arians unseated as head coach is true too? Truth is often stranger than fiction.