Concession Stand Worker Charged With Stealing $15k Worth Of Items From PGA Tour Player Adrian Meronk

Adrian Meronk had a memorable week at last month’s Honda Classic posting his career-best finish on the PGA Tour, but his T-14 finish wasn’t the most memorable part of the tournament.

After firing a 67 in the opening round, Meronk arrived at PGA National ahead of Friday’s second round and found that his private locker in the player’s locked room had been robbed. Among the items taken from his locker were a TrackMan and an iPad, valued at $15,500.

Matthew David Archer, the 40-year-old arrested and charged with burglary, did not realize that there were cameras inside the player’s locker room.

Adrian Meronk had two incredibly expensive devices stolen from his locker at the Honda Classic. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

According to a police report, Palm Beach Gardens Police officers working the event identified Archer. One officer knew Archer and explained that there was video footage of him entering the locker room on the night of the incident.

Archer was asked to return the items and arrived back at PGA National just 45 minutes later with the stolen items and was subsequently arrested, according to the Palm Beach Post.

Meronk was able to track the incredibly expensive TrackMan on his phone.

“I could track the (TrackMan) on the phone so the last seen location was like 600 yards away from the clubhouse in the buildings, so we showed that to the police,” Meronk explained. “To be honest, I was shocked. I didn’t even get mad because I didn’t even believe it.”

TrackMan’s range from $20,000-$100,000 in price, so keeping it inside a locker, even one at a PGA Tour event was a bold play from Meronk.

It’s a safe bet he won’t be keeping the device in his locker overnight moving forward.