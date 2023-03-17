Commanders Sale Seems Imminent As Dan Snyder Clears Out Facility

Videos by OutKick

It appears that we’re getting closer to official news of Dan Snyder’s sale of the Washington Commanders.

Reports suggest Snyder has already cleared his stuff out of the team’s facilities.

According to Pro Football Talk, Snyder and his wife, Tanya, have left the building(s). Believe it or not, this wasn’t a recent move either. A source told the PFT that the Snyders had left in late December.

They also said that the buzz around the building indicates that a sale is “imminent.”

Merriam-Webster dictionary defines “imminent” as “ready to take place; happening soon.”

So word of the sale could come any day now. Would that mean a new dawn for a resurgent Commanders franchise?

Carson Wentz gets a tour of the Commanders facilities. File this image under “photos that were taken moments before disaster.” (Photo by Julia Nikhinson for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Well, Merriam-Websters dictionary also defines “imminent” as a word “often used of something bad or dangerous seen as menacingly near.”

I assume anyone throwing around the “I word” at the team’s facility in Ashburn, Virginia facility is using it with the first definition.

It’s hard to imagine they’d be using the second definition unless the team was being sold to a worse owner than Snyder. That seems almost unfathomable. Although James Dolan might want you to hold the proverbial beer that he may soon not be able to sell at MSG anymore.

No does not appear to be the case.

Three different groups have reportedly toured the facilities as well as FedEx Field. The identities of those involved in the bids have not been revealed.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle