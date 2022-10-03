Commanders RB Brian Robinson Activated One Month After Getting Shot

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson is another step closer to returning full-time just one month after being shot twice.

The rookie has been on the team’s non-football injury list since being shot in late August, and according to ESPN, will be on the practice field on Wednesday.

Commanders going to start clock for Brian Robinson return. Starts Wednesday. He’s been cleared by doctors. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 3, 2022

It’s not a major comeback for Robinson personally, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera thinks it could be what the team needs to stay competitive in a pretty strong NFC East.

“Hopefully it’s a nice shot in the arm and hopefully we get what we’re expecting to and that it’s another quality running back we’re looking for,” Rivera said.

“We have to be smart how we handle him and we have to handle those expectations and handle what he’s going through physically and mentally. It’s a different set of circumstances. I don’t know of any other player I’ve coached that’s had to go through this.”

Coach Rivera is right. There aren’t many players who have been shot — twice — before even making their regular season debut.

So, yes, you could certainly say Robinson is working through some uncharted territory.

Robinson was shot in what was described as an attempted carjacking on August 29. It happened while he was leaving a restaurant in Washington D.C.

The third-round pick out of Alabama received treatment on the scene but needed additional surgery on his right knee.

Hopefully, Brian Robinson’s road to recovery continues to go well. It’ll certainly be great to see him back on the field so soon.

