Commanders DB Christian Holmes Suffers Scary Injury In Loss To 49ers

Washington Commanders defensive back Christian Holmes suffered an injury that caused him to collapse on the field.

During the fourth quarter of today’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, Holmes provided run support on a rush from wide receiver Deebo Samuel. After getting blocked by Trent Williams, Holmes appeared to stand up just fine. He even struck up a conversation with 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams, his former teammate.

However, after briefly chatting with his old friend,the defensive back fell to the ground in pain. It was a scary scene that left everyone watching the game feeling shocked.

Scary moment in Washington.



Commanders cornerback Christian Holmes falls to the ground after a play, seemingly out of nowhere. pic.twitter.com/iQF6MV117O — The Comeback (@thecomeback) December 31, 2023

Before Samuel stepped out of bounds, he lowered his shoulder and made contact with Holmes’ head area. That may have caused the injury to the defender.

#Commanders Christian Holmes collapses on the field after this play and is carted off the field with an apparent head injury.



Prayers up for Holmes 🙏🏻#SFvsWAS pic.twitter.com/CPlRPEpfPC — Mike McDaniel (@MikMcDaniel) December 31, 2023

Fortunately, Holmes got up to his feet shortly after the team’s medical staff arrived on scene. He walked off the field on his own power and did not have to leave the stadium for further evaluation.

However, the defensive back did leave the game with a concussion (unsurprisingly). To add insult to (literal) injury, his team lost 27-10.

The Commanders drafted Holmes in the seventh round of the 2022 draft and he played in all 17 games for Washington.. During the 2023 season, he has played in 12 games and registered five combined tackles. With one week remaining in the season, it’s fair to assume he’s seen his last play of the year.

Everyone wishes Holmes a speedy recovery; concussions are never fun. Unfortunately, he’ll definitely start the new year with a pretty bad headache.