Commanders and Congress; Roger Goodell Will Testify, Dan Snyder Will Not

Congress will hold a hearing next week as part of an investigation into the Washington Commanders workplace conduct. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell indicated that he would appear before the committee virtually, according to league spokesman Brian McCarthy.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addresses the media on February 09, 2022 at the NFL Network’s Champions Field at the NFL Media Building on the SoFi Stadium campus in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The House committee formed after an independent review sponsored by the NFL resulted in the Commanders being fined $10 million. The league did not release any of the findings in coming to their decision on the fines.

Dan Snyder will not appear before the committee. Snyders lawyer, Karen Patton Seymour sent a letter to the committee stating there were many reasons why Snyder could not attend the June 22nd hearing. Their concerns included a lack of assurance about the scope of questioning given the existence of multiple ongoing investigations and a scheduling conflict preventing Snyder from appearing in person.

LANDOVER, MARYLAND – FEBRUARY 02: Team co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder pose for a photo with former team members during the announcement of the Washington Football Team’s name change to the Washington Commanders at FedExField on February 02, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Congressional Committee was not happy with Snyders’ decision. Through a spokesperson, their statement said in part; “His refusal to testify sends an unmistakable signal that Mr. Snyder has something to hide and is afraid of coming clean to the American public and addressing major worker protection concerns facing the NFL,” the statement continued, “The Committee will not be deterred in its investigation to uncover the truth of workplace misconduct at the Washington Commanders.”

As Members of Congress from the National Capital Region, we represent the people impacted by the Commanders' hostile work environment.



We see Dan Snyder is refusing to explain himself to Congress.



We have a clear message for the NFL and Commissioner Goodell: release the report. pic.twitter.com/Z8mh6cs9JE — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) June 16, 2022

The hearing is set for June 22nd at 10am.