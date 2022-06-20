Commanders and Congress; Roger Goodell Will Testify, Dan Snyder Will Not

Congress will hold a hearing next week as part of an investigation into the Washington Commanders workplace conduct. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell indicated that he would appear before the committee virtually, according to league spokesman Brian McCarthy.
The House committee formed after an independent review sponsored by the NFL resulted in the Commanders being fined $10 million. The league did not release any of the findings in coming to their decision on the fines.
Dan Snyder will not appear before the committee. Snyders lawyer, Karen Patton Seymour sent a letter to the committee stating there were many reasons why Snyder could not attend the June 22nd hearing. Their concerns included a lack of assurance about the scope of questioning given the existence of multiple ongoing investigations and a scheduling conflict preventing Snyder from appearing in person.
The Congressional Committee was not happy with Snyders’ decision. Through a spokesperson, their statement said in part; “His refusal to testify sends an unmistakable signal that Mr. Snyder has something to hide and is afraid of coming clean to the American public and addressing major worker protection concerns facing the NFL,” the statement continued, “The Committee will not be deterred in its investigation to uncover the truth of workplace misconduct at the Washington Commanders.”
The hearing is set for June 22nd at 10am.