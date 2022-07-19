Comic-Con Requiring Proof of Vaccination and ‘Approved’ Masks

While most of the country has rightfully moved on from COVID policies, there are still areas of society where the commitment to ineffective interventions is seemingly endless.

The entertainment industry is chief among them.

Despite the inarguable reality that unmasked indoor events have been held all throughout the year without a corresponding surge in COVID related metrics, they just can’t let it go.

The latest example is Comic-Con, being held this week in San Diego.

One of the entertainment industry’s signature events used to promote upcoming projects from major studios and streaming services, Comic-Con routinely attracts well over 150,000 attendees.

This year, well after it’s been shown repeatedly that masks do not work and vaccinated individuals can easily get and transmit the virus, those attendees will be forced to show proof of vaccination or a negative test AND wear an approved mask.

Not just any mask will be approved though, Comic-Con is demanding that face coverings “should completely cover the nose and mouth, fit snugly against the sides of the face, and not have any gaps.”

How this will work with the painstakingly prepared costumes worn by many cosplaying fans remains to be seen.

Any number of data sources have confirmed that vaccinated people have case rates at or above those of the unvaccinated.

Mask mandates have failed to prevent case surges, and world leading compliance rates have also proven inadequate to stop the spread.

Japan, for example, is seeing a dramatic increase in case rates with consistent 95-99% rates of mask wearing:

No matter how often these same policies fail or how often they’re proven unnecessary, politically motivated administrators and officials are endlessly willing to force pointless mandates.

Allowing supposed “experts” to claim that mandates work and that discriminating against unvaccinated individuals is beneficial ensures that event organizers will forever have an excuse to impose these restrictions.

For their part, Comic-Con claims “This policy is in place to ensure the health and safety of all fans.”

Except, of course, none of these unnecessary policies will have the slightest impact on anyone’s “health and safety.”