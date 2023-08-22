You Can Get Comedian Rob Corddry To Roast Your Fantasy Football League Loser

Videos by OutKick

Need a punishment for your fantasy football league? Here’s an idea: What do the likes of Dean Martin, Donald Trump, Hugh Hefner, and William Shatner have in common?

They’ve all been roasted. You can join them too if you suck at fantasy football, and let’s face it, you probably do.

Jack Links has teamed up with comedian Rob Corddry for what they’re calling the Ultimate Meat Roast.

We’re in search of one lucky fantasy football league to serve up its eventual loser this season for Jack Link’s Ultimate Meat Roast – a sizzling hot roasting by funnyman and fantasy football aficionado @robcorddry! Enter your league for a chance to win: https://t.co/3KZi1FVtkq pic.twitter.com/QJi76XAnAG — Jack Link's Jerky (@JackLinks) August 22, 2023

The way it works is one lucky league will get to see their loser roasted by Corddry himself.

“I’m in four leagues and none of them trash talk enough,” Corddry said in a press release. “So, I have a lot of built up energy for the loser of Jack Link’s Ultimate Meat Roast. I’m really going to get to know the winning league and study them like a textbook, so I can properly hurt the loser’s feelings.”

Once the season wraps up and a loser has emerged, Corddry will do his homework and get some dirt on the loser. He’ll use that info to craft a roast befitting of someone so terrible at fantasy football.

The roast itself will be held in Los Angeles and streamed online.

Lest you think the loser can get away with hometown pals not finding out about their woeful fantasy season, you won’t. A billboard will also be put up in the loser’s hometown.

As far as a fantasy football punishment goes, that’s a great one, and better yet it requires no work. All the planning has been done for you and all you have to do is sit back and enjoy.

Unless you’re the loser, in which case, there may be significantly less enjoyment.

If you want to sign your league up for the chance to see your biggest loser roasted, you’ve got until September 7.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle