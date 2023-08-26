Columbus Blue Jackets New Locker Room Has A Jumbotron

Videos by OutKick

The Columbus Blue Jackets have a new addition to their updated locker room and it’s something not a lot of other NHL teams can say they have: a Jumbotron.

Or, at least an array of TVs hanging in the middle of the room that looks like a Jumbotron. Either way, it’s pretty cool.

Front Office Sports shared some photos of the team’s new locker room, including the new mini-Jumbotron that is its centerpiece.

The mini-Jumbotron is great. It probably won’t become legendary (or annoying depending on how you see it) the way the team’s infamous cannon resides in Nationwide Arena and scares the bejeezus out of visiting teams.

But still, pretty cool.

The team also has some new facilities in addition to their dressing room jumbotron. Those include modernized weight rooms, saunas, and therapy pools.

The Jackets are going to be coached by Mike Babcock this season so those therapy pools might come in handy if Babs decides to bagskate the boys.

Columbus will be looking to bounce back after an underwhelming season. They scored the biggest free agent from the Summer of 2022 in Johny Gaudreau but they just couldn’t get it together.

Now with Babcock behind the bench and new additions in Ivan Provorov, Damon Severson, and third-overall pick Adam Fantilli.

I wouldn’t think the Jackets will be too much higher in the standings this season, but hey, at least they have that cool Jumbotron in their locker room.

How many teams can say that?

