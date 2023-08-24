Colts Set Hard Deadline For Trade of Star Running Back Jonathan Taylor

Videos by OutKick

The NFL season is fast approaching, and the Indianapolis Colts must figure out what to do with star running back Jonathan Taylor.

This offseason has been riddled with running back talk, notably the current market that is leaving elite RBs dissatisfied.

Time’s Ticking For Jonathan Taylor Trade

Taylor spoke up on the uncertainty of his future contract talks and caught the attention of Colts owner Jim Irsay. Now, the team and running back are at odds after JT requested a trade out of Indy.

Earlier this week, Indy’s front office permitted Taylor to seek a trade. According to new reports on Wednesday, the Colts are setting a hard Aug. 29 deadline for Taylor to find a suitor or remain on the team.

Taylor and his agent, Malki Kawa, face an uphill battle with reports surfacing that the Colts are seeking a first-round pick or a picks package of equal value to trade JT.

Despite his success — having led the league in rushing in 2021 (1,811) — Taylor’s expectations for a contract extension may be his Achilles Heel in the trade talks. Taylor is expecting a considerable deal at a time when RBs are heavily undervalued.

NFL teams may be interested in Taylor, but will a suitor go as far as promising a market-setting deal? Probably not.

Still, the interest is there for Jonathan Taylor — still a fairly young runner at 24.

Indianapolis faces off against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 10 to start the season.

Senior NFL writer Armando Salguero listed several teams potentially interested in trading for Taylor. Salguero noted the Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles as contendors.

