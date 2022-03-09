Colts Send QB Carson Wentz To Commanders

Videos by OutKick

The Indianapolis Colts have agreed to trade quarterback Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders for a draft package that is thought to include two third-round picks.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Washington is taking Wentz and paying his full contract.

Colts are trading QB Carson Wentz to Washington for a package of packs that is thought to include two third-round picks, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/KYb7rj5ozw — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2022

The Commanders, who have desperately searched for a quarterback, will pay Wentz the full $28 million due to him this year. Schefter reports the $28 million includes a $5 million roster bonus due next week.

Commanders QB Ryan Fitzpatrick was signed at the beginning of last season but only appeared in one game. He was injured in Week 1 and missed the rest of the season.

Washington also had help from QB Taylor Heinicke, who stepped in under center and took over the starting role. QB Garrett Gilbert also started one game, and QB Kyle Allen appeared in two.

From now on, it's Commander Carson. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2022

The former North Dakota State quarterback was first drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles with the No. 2 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. The 29-year-old QB played for the Eagles through the 2020 season and was traded to the Colts for the 2021 season.

Wentz started each of the Colts’ 17 games, where he accounted for 3,563 passing yards, 27 touchdown passes and seven interceptions.

Washington won the division in 2020 but failed to make the postseason in 2021. The team has been on the lookout for a starting quarterback ever since, and it seems like they’ve found their guy.

Who do you think the Colts will bring in to take over under center?

