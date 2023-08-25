Colts Quarterback Anthony Richardson Delivers Viral Moment And We’ll See More In 2023 Season

Videos by OutKick

The thing folks will remember is Anthony Richardson’s “Fly Eagles Fly” celebration after a touchdown. In a game that didn’t count and was kind of forgettable, the Indianapolis Colts rookie delivered a memorable moment.

Richardson flapped his arms — you know, like an eagle one assumes — in a half-joking, half-mocking gesture in front of the Eagles fans in Philadelphia. And, no, they didn’t approve.

“I was thinking about it before the game,” Richardson said. “Sometimes when you get into the end zone, you just freeze up and don’t know what to do. So I was contemplating what I was going to do if I scored or if somebody else scored.

“So I ran down there and I was just flapping my arms and having fun. I hope nobody took it the wrong way. I was just balling, having fun out there, and enjoying it.”

The moment, picked up on the NFL’s social media feed that boasts 33.4 million followers, has gone viral.

Anthony Richardson with the Fly Eagles Fly celly in Philly 👀#INDvsPHI on Prime Video

Also available on #NFLPlus https://t.co/624TrfDUF6 pic.twitter.com/QhodjeUkg3 — NFL (@NFL) August 25, 2023 Anthony Richardson celebrates a Colts TD against the Eagles with a Philadelphia flavor.

Anthony Richardson Show Begins

It was imaginative. It was certainly better than if Richardson had, say, imitated a cheesesteak. Or posed like the Liberty Bell.

But the moment signaled something. It suggested what we’re going to see from Richardson in his upcoming rookie season:

We’re going to see a show.

That’s because Richardson, who is a bigger, stronger, faster Lamar Jackson at 6-foot-4 and 232 pounds, is going to be compelling in 2023.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) runs with the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

There will likely be some cringey lows, but also inspiring highs. Just like Richardson showed in the first half against the backup defense of the defending NFC Champions on Thursday.

The stat line for Richardson was unremarkable. He completed 6 of 17 passes for 78 yards.

And, honestly, it looked rough at times. He had some passes that sailed high or wide of their targets. There were, it should be noted, also a couple of drops.

But then, he had some moments that, well, just glow in neon. They draw attention and suggest Richardson is going to be at times dynamic this coming season.

Anthony Richardson on the money 🎯 @GVOaant#INDvsPHI on Prime Video

Also available on #NFLPlus https://t.co/624TrfDUF6 pic.twitter.com/R5kqzA1z37 — NFL (@NFL) August 25, 2023 Colts QB Anthony Richardson threads the needle on a downfield throw.

Anthony Richardson Pass Draws Colts Attention

Take a 17-yard completion to tight end Kylen Granson. It’s going to get a appreciative applause in Indianapolis because it showed off Richardson’s arm cannon as well as accuracy.

“Oh, it was great. It was a great throw,” Colts coach Shane Steichen said. “I mean the linebacker was trying to undercut it right there, he put it only where Granson could catch it. It was a heck of a throw. I was standing right there.”

The Eagles defense blitzed Richardson. A lot.

But when his pocket collapsed or he simply could not find an open receiver, Richardson showed off an impressive ability to escape.

He turned busted plays into moments that nearly broke the Philly defense. Like that moment he put the defenders coming at him in a spin cycle.

Anthony Richardson will probably struggle at times as a rookie. But he will also deliver some moments to behold.



Here he puts an #Eagles blitzer in the spin cycle.



pic.twitter.com/0oiBuZGp2m — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) August 25, 2023 Anthony Richardson spins out of apparent sack against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Colts See A Dangerous Dual Threat

Richardson was sacked once. But there could have been multiple others if not for him getting loose.

“Yeah, that’s one of his talents,” Steichen said. “To create those big plays outside the pocket. I think he had 38 rushing yards, but the scramble plays when guys are coming three-on-blitzes, obviously we’ve got to look at those and get those things picked up better. But just his ability to create outside the pocket is definitely going to help us.”

Richardson said he loved the fact he didn’t just have to stand there as he does in practice and hear defenders say, “that’s a sack.” That frustrates him because he knows in a game, he’s going to escape.

It won’t be a sack.

Anthony Richardson of the Indianapolis Colts looks to pass the ball during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on August 12, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)

And this is going to frustrate some defenders:

“I’m just trying to extend plays for the offense and just make it work,” he said.

The next stop for Richardson and the Colts is the regular-season opener against the Jaguars on Sept. 10. He was named the starter 10 days ago and most expect this to be a learning year for the 21-year-old.

Yes, it’ll be that. But it’ll also be a year of moments we remember.

Follow on X: @ArmandoSalguero