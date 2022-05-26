Colts QB Nick Foles Considered Indy His No. 1 Destination

Journeyman QB Nick Foles found his perfect home in Indianapolis.

After playing for multiple teams in quarterback limbo since his 2017-18 Super Bowl victory, and SB MVP honors, with the Eagles, Foles had “stability” at the top of his free-agency checklist.

This offseason, Foles, 33, went to the Colts on a two-year contract.

“I was always wanting to play, but I wasn’t just going to settle and go play somewhere this year,” Foles commented on his new team in an interview Wednesday. “I wanted to go somewhere where I really just enjoyed the grind. If I could, (join) someone I know; schematically I know I’m going to enjoy playing for.”

Colts HC Frank Reich on bringing in QB Nick Foles: “I wanted Nick since I've been here”https://t.co/55u3jBep1z pic.twitter.com/3oguW6wLX8 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) May 26, 2022

“This was at the top of my list, but it doesn’t always mean it’s going to happen,” Foles admitted. “It worked out and I’m grateful to be here.”

“That’s something my wife and I did a lot of talking about this offseason, just being somewhere it’s a healthy culture, where the team’s great,” he added. “This has been a really talented team for many years, they’ve been building. Being in this locker room for a few days you can see it has great leadership. Frank allows his players to take over the leadership role.”

Re-teaming with former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator, and Colts HC, Frank Reich was integral to the 11-year vet’s next move in the NFL.

And the stars aligned for Foles.

“It’s a huge thing,” Foles said about his new head coach. “Frank’s been a great mentor to me since I was with him in Philadelphia. We’ve stayed in touch every single year a great bit. To have him as my head coach is special.”

“You guys know I’ve wanted Nick,” Reich previously told the Colts media upon signing the veteran QB. “I wanted Nick since I’ve been here to be on this team because I think he’s that good of a player.

“You’ve got a guy in Nick Foles who has proven that he can do it at the biggest level and the biggest stage, in any kind of weather, in any kind of moment,” Reich noted.

Despite the duo’s reunion, Reich emphasized that the offense will unquestionably be spearheaded by first-year Colt and longtime Atlanta Falcon, Matt Ryan.

“This is Matt’s team,” said Reich, brushing off early rumors of Foles usurping Ryan, similar to Carson Wentz’s eventual segue out of favor for the starter’s role with Foles as the Eagles backup.