Colts Owner Jim Irsay: Trading For Carson Wentz ‘A Mistake’

The Carson Wentz era in Indianapolis didn’t go the way the Colts drew it up when they acquired the 29-year-old quarterback from the Eagles last offseason.

Last year, General manager Chris Ballard parted ways with a 2021 third-round pick and a 2022 first-round pick for Wentz, who played 70% of the snaps this past season. However, the team finished the season 9-8 season and missed the playoffs, bringing Wentz’s time in Indianapolis to an end. Wentz was flipped to Washington, and Ballard made a move to acquire Matt Ryan from the Falcons.

Colts owner Jim Irsay admitted Wednesday that trading for Wentz was a mistake.

“I think the worst thing you can do is have a mistake and try to keep living with it going forward,” Irsay said, via the Indy Star. “For us, it was something we had to move away from as a franchise. It was very obvious.”

Irsay said the final game of the season was the moment that he knew Wentz couldn’t return as quarterback in 2022. The Colts needed to defeat the Jaguars, who came into the game 2-14, on the road to ensure a playoff berth. However, Wentz and the Colts put up a stinker. Jacksonville won 26-11 and knocked the Colts out of playoff contention.

“No disrespect to Jacksonville, but I mean, they’re the worst team in the league. You play well and hard for the first quarter or so, and they’re looking to go to their locker room and clean it out. I’ve never seen anything like that in my life,” Irsay said. “You say, ‘My God, there’s something wrong here.’ It needs to be corrected. I think that we feel like we did.”

The Colts needed Wentz to make a play, but he could only muster up 185 yards through the air and was sacked six times.

“Your guy’s gotta pick you up and carry you through Jacksonville,” Irsay said. “He has to do it. Not an option. Has to. No excuses, no explanations.”

