Colts Owner Jim Irsay Purchases Zelensky Signed Baseball, Portion Of Proceeds Going To Ukraine Relief Efforts

Colts owner Jim Irsay announced Thursday that he has purchased the Major League Baseball signed by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Irsay paid $50,103 at the Boston based RR Auction, which will be donating more than $15,000 to relief efforts in Ukraine, as the Russian invasion continues.

Added to my @IrsayCollection yesterday at auction, the only known baseball signed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a visit to NY in 2019. A portion of proceeds going to Ukrainian relief. 💪 — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) May 12, 2022

OutKick relayed last month that the ball was up for sale, which was expected to go for $15,000. Zelensky originally signed the ball in two languages, Ukrainian cursive and English print, during a September 2019 visit to New York. The ball comes with a letter signed by Volodymyr Yelchenko, Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United Nations at the time.

The ball had previously been in the possession of Randy L. Kaplan, a government affairs specialist in New York. Yelchenko gifted the ball to Kaplan, who has been collecting baseballs with the John Hancock of world leaders on them since 1996.

TMZ Sports reports there were 35 bids on the baseball.

