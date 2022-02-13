Colts Likely to Trade or Release Carson Wentz

Videos by OutKick

The Indianapolis Colts plan to cut or trade QB Carson Wentz this offseason.

“For Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts, it looks bleak,” reported ESPN’s Chris Mortensen on Sunday. “Yes, the Colts did not give him support verbally after the season — said that they weren’t guaranteeing him anything. Well, right now, it looks bleak.

“And by March 18, he’ll probably be traded or released. That’s when $15 million of his base salary is guaranteed. So, for Carson Wentz and the Colts, it looks like a one-year marriage that went wrong.”

If Wentz remains on the Colts’ roster by March 18, the team will owe him his $22 million base salary and a $6.3 million roster bonus.

A year ago, the Colts traded a first-round and third-round pick to the Eagles for Wentz. So a one-and-done season would prove the Eagles’ assessment of Wentz accurate.

Not to mention, the Colts missed the playoffs with Wentz in 2021 after making the playoffs without him in 2020.

Still, the Colts often looked like a strong team despite Wentz — particularly when they stomped the Bills and Patriots and went toe-toe with the Bucs.

With the right QB, the Colts can contend in the AFC. Yet the market isn’t promising unless they trade for Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson, which seems unlikely.

Look for the Colts to settle for a veteran like Jimmy Garoppolo and perhaps draft another QB for the future.

As for Carson Wentz, there should be several teams desperate enough to start him next season, including the Steelers, Browns, Texans and Lions.