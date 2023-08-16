Anthony Richardson Better Hope The NFL Works Out Because His Rap Skills Are Hot Garbage

Videos by OutKick

Anthony Richardson makes his money playing in the NFL, and that’s good because his outlook as a rapper is definitely not elite.

The fourth pick in the 2023 NFL Draft was officially named the starting QB Tuesday morning for the Colts. Fans are eager to see what he can do on the field.

Richardson has a strong arm and is a freak of nature athlete, but he’s also incredibly raw. The former Florida QB will go through some serious growing pains.

Will Anthony Richardson be a success with the Colts? (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)

A video went mega-viral over the past day of Richardson rapping under his rap name GVO, and it’s…..ummmm….not great.

In fact, I had to double check to make sure it was real. It is. Richardson raps as GVO (stands for Gainesville’s Own), and the music video below isn’t an “SNL” parody.

Give it a watch below.

Bra can literally do it all 😭 pic.twitter.com/jIqUoKV2ZW — 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙀 (@natefrmnap) August 14, 2023

Anthony Richardson just isn’t meant for the rap game.

To be clear, being an athlete doesn’t mean you can’t be a rapper or a musician. It’s definitely possible. A great example is Damian Lillard.

He’s one of the best players in the NBA and is also more than capable of rapping bars with some of the best guys in the industry. The Portland guard should feel free to cut it loose whenever he wants.

The man can rap. Anthony Richardson can’t.

Focus on football.

What was up with the audio in the video above? The words didn’t even match his mouth movements. It appeared dubbed over, there was a weird echo and I’m not even sure what the song was about.

Now, should Anthony Richardson rap as a hobby? Sure. Why not? We all have hobbies. I enjoy war movies and shooting guns. Yet, I don’t try to join Delta Force to kick in doors in Syria against ISIS.

Know your role. The Colts QB is on a four-year rookie deal that’s worth a fully-guaranteed $33.99 million. If he’s smart with his money, he wouldn’t even need to work again if his career flamed out and he didn’t land a second deal.

Anthony Richardson raps under the name GVO, but his skills are lacking. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

You know what he shouldn’t be wasting time on? Rapping. The game just isn’t for him. He’s a QB with a lot of learning and developing to do. Nothing wrong with enjoying music, but in terms of talent, he has a high ceiling on the field. Anthony Richardson has none in the rap game. Give it up!