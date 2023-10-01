Colts’ Anthony Richardson And Michael Pittman Jr. Arrive In Custom ‘Step Brothers’ T-Shirts

Videos by OutKick

Did they just become best friends?!

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. rolled up to Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday in custom, matching Step Brothers shirts.

In an afternoon matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, the two are out to prove they can become a duo as iconic as Dale and Brennan.

Hilarious: #Colts QB Anthony Richardson and WR Michael Pittman got matching Step Brothers shirts 😂



Pittman hopes to continue his strong start to the season. The 25-year-old has 25 catches for 230 yards and a touchdown through three games.

Meanwhile, Richardson returns to the field Sunday after spending Week 3 in concussion protocol. And Pittman said he wants to be “that guy” his rookie QB can trust.

Michael Pittman Brings Leadership to Colts Offense

“Being a quarterback is probably the hardest job in sports,” Pittman said. “And for him being so young, I don’t want to make it more difficult. I want to make his job easy. Any way I can do that and take on more responsibility, I’m going to try to do that.”

Pittman is in his fourth NFL season and has proven trustworthy to his signal callers in the past. Over the last two seasons, his 270 targets and 187 receptions are 10th in the NFL.

“It’s more about being in the right spot at the right time for him,” Pittman said. “Just being on my details and then sometimes, I’ve just got to make a play. It may not be the best pass, it may not be the best route. I don’t run perfect routes 100% of the time. Sometimes I gotta make him right, sometimes he’ll make me right.”

Teamwork — with equal contributions from both sides. That’s how Prestige Worldwide would do it.

“Just let him know hey, send it my way and if I don’t catch it then no one’s gonna catch it,” Pittman said. “That gives him confidence to throw up those 50/50 balls — oh, maybe he is, maybe he isn’t.

“No, he’s just gonna throw it down there, make a play and that’s just gonna build him up more. So just letting him know that I’m that guy for him.”

The Richardson-Pittman tandem is obviously in its infancy. But so far, it seems to be going well.

Just as long as Anthony never touches Michael’s drum set.