Colt McCoy Shares Insane Story Of Matthew McConaughey Helping Texas Win 2005 National Title

Colt McCoy is a Texas Longhorns legend, and Matthew McConaughey perhaps their most famous alumnus.

But turns out McConaughey is even more important to the football program than many had realized.

McCoy appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and was asked about McConaughey being the Longhorns’ No. 1 recruiter. Jokingly, the show referred to him as more important than the head coach when it comes to landing players.

“People outside the program might think it’s funny,” McCoy said, but he really cares about supporting Texas football. After the playoff semifinal loss to Washington, he was “deeply disappointed, really bothered, really wanted to win that game,” according to McCoy.

When asked about his favorite McConaughey stories, McCoy referenced 2005, when he was a freshman and the Longhorns were heading to the National Championship game. McConaughey pulled coach Mack Brown aside and said he wanted to talk to the whole team after the end of their last practice before heading to California.

According to McCoy, he was “mumbling,” before saying he’d “had a dream, and I’ve got this song for you guys.” Quite literally, McConaughey started singing a few words of a song he’d made up to motivate the underdog Longhorns, “Somebody don’t think so, somebody knows so.” McCoy said the whole team sang it for 10 minutes and used it the rest of the week as motivation, before coming home with a Rose Bowl and National Championship win.

AUSTIN, Tex. – Matthew McConaughey gestures as he watches the Texas Longhorns warm up before a game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl on October 07, 2023. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Colt McCoy Confirms McConaughey Is Exactly Who We Thought He Was

The story McCoy told, while deeply unusual, wasn’t remotely surprising considering who Matthew McConaughey seems to be.

Imagine, one of the world’s biggest celebrities, telling a locker room full of 18- to 23-year-old kids that he’d had a dream about a song he wanted to sing for them. That’s Texas football.

The Longhorns did end up beating Pete Carroll’s USC team as the underdogs, so maybe the extra motivation and bizarre musical performance did actually help the team.

Oh and the refs missing the fact that Vince Young’s knee was down too.

Vince Young’s knee was down and Texas shouldn’t have won the national championship. https://t.co/lkzlqzoArn pic.twitter.com/rTMdddALDI — Chris Schanz 📸 (@c_schanz) April 30, 2020

That always helps.