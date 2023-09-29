Colorado/USC Game Will Feature Outrageous Number Of Celebrities

Videos by OutKick

The star power will be out in force Saturday for Colorado/USC.

The Buffaloes are sitting at 3-1 and looking to bounce back against the Trojans after getting run off the field by Oregon last weekend.

Eighth-ranked USC visiting Boulder is without question the biggest home game in years for the Buffaloes. Not only will the city be ready, but also major A-list stars will be in attendance.

Matthew McConaughey and other stars expected to attend USC/Colorado. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for HISTORY)

Major stars expected for Colorado/USC

LeBron James, Bronny James, Matthew McConaughey, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Will Ferrell, Jay Z and DJ Khaled are all expected to be roaming the sidelines and stadium Saturday afternoon, according to SI.com.

Much like USC back in the day when Reggie Bush and the Trojans were rolling, it appears Colorado has become a must-attend social event for major stars.

Previously, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Lil Wayne attended games in Boulder. Now, the list of superstars attending has grown significantly.

Lil Wayne reportedly will attend USC/Colorado game. (Credit: Cris Tiller / USA TODAY NETWORK)

The Deion effect is real

If you told someone last year LeBron James, Bronny James, Matthew McConaughey, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Will Ferrell, Jay Z and DJ Khaled would attend a Colorado game in Boulder, people might have tried to have you institutionalized for being insane.

Now, Boulder – fair or not – is drawing an incredible amount of attention. The impact of Deion Sanders has transcended football.

It’s a cultural movement. What’s happening in Boulder is a social event for people with no ties to the program. What connection does Matthew McConaughey have to Colorado? None. He’s a Texas man. He’s probably the most famous Texas fan on the planet.

Yet, with Texas playing Kansas Saturday, he’s reportedly headed for Boulder to watch the Buffaloes and Trojans do battle.

Matthew McConaughey is a big Texas fan, but reportedly will attend USC vs. Colorado in Boulder. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Colorado is a +21.5 underdog going into the game. If Deion can do the unthinkable and win, then you’re going to see the hype in Boulder hit an unimaginable level. Tune in at noon EST on Fox to catch all the action.