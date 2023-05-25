Deion Sanders Effect At Colorado Is Evident With Insanely Expensive Tickets For Early Home, Road Games

Videos by OutKick

The Deion Sanders effect is in full bloom, three months before Colorado takes the field. Benefitting the most from the excitement for the upcoming season are people who currently have tickets for the Buffaloes’ first few games.

Even though Colorado doesn’t open the season at home, this hasn’t stopped the hype for the 2023 opener at TCU. The Horned Frogs are coming off a run to the national championship game, so fans were already excited for the 2023 season. But add in Deion Sanders to the season opener and you’ve got a recipe for expensive tickets.

According to Ticketmaster, the current get-in price for the opener in Forth Worth is $226 to sit in the upper-deck. If you have the urge to sit in the end-zone, prices range from $300-475 a piece. This is pretty wild for a visiting team that won only one game in 2022. I don’t imagine fans of TCU are complaining one bit, as they hit the season-opener jackpot.

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes watches as his team warms up prior to their spring game at Folsom Field on April 22, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Deion Sanders First Home Game At Colorado Will Be Expensive

Besides the fact that Colorado’s season opener is against Nebraska, which also has a first-year coach in Matt Rhule, this one is expensive. As we all witnessed at the Colorado spring game, where ESPN put together a whole broadcast around the first look at Deion Sanders, fans were ready to get a glimpse of this group.

That excitement has carried over, post spring. In the midst of high expectations and nervousness from the Colorado fanbase, ticket prices are through the roof for its home opener against the Cornhuskers. Don’t forget, the athletic department announced recently that season tickets were sold out and folks could now join a waitlist for future opportunities at buying tickets.

So, it’s not surprising that there is a high demand for tickets to witness Coach Prime roam the sidelines of Folsom Field. According to Ticketmaster, tickets range from $450 to over $1,000, depending on where you’d like to sit. Yes, you’re probably just as shocked as I was when scouring the website to gauge interest with three months to go. But this wasn’t the real shocker for me in looking into these prices. No, that would be the home game against the USC Trojans.

Colorado Football Ticket Prices For The Home Opener Against Nebraska, Thanks To Deion Sanders Courtesy of Ticketmaster

On September 30th, Colorado will welcome reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams and Lincoln Riley to Boulder. But, to my surprise, you can currently buy tickets at a cheaper price than the home opener against Nebraska. If you’d like to get into the game, it will only cost you around $250 dollars to sit in the upper level of Folsom Field. Now, obviously sitting along the sidelines will cost a bit more, ranging from $408-$700 a piece.

If you feel like taking a road trip to Oregon in September to, tickets are much cheaper. Starting at $100, you can see Bo Nix most likely destroy the Colorado secondary.

No matter if it’s the home opener against Nebraska or a ticket to see Colorado State visit Boulder, you’re going to pay a good chunk of money. If Deion doesn’t deliver in the first month, you’ll most likely get a pretty great deal in October or November.

We’re three months from the start of the college football season and some folks in Boulder are ready to cash-in.