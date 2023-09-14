Colorado Students Camp Overnight To Get Tickets In Awesome Video

Videos by OutKick

Deion Sanders has injected the Colorado Buffaloes with an incredible level of excitement.

The Buffaloes are 2-0 through the first two games of the season, and crushing all preseason expectations. After winning one game in 2022 and most sportsbooks predicting a three or four win season, Colorado is simply rolling and is ranked 18th in the country.

The team has a big rivalry game Saturday night against Colorado State, and students are eager to get tickets. How eager?

They camped out overnight for simply the chance to get tickets to the latest battle of the Rocky Mountain Showdown rivalry.

This was the line this morning to have a shot at getting one of the extra student tickets for the Rocky Mountain Showdown this weekend



Students began lining up at 10 last night and camped overnight pic.twitter.com/E3lz0UlqJz — Barstool Colorado (@CUBarstool) September 13, 2023

The Buffaloes went from being a complete joke and awful team to being one of the most-hyped programs in the country in the span of two games.

Hype was booming after an electric win over TCU, but Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes took things to a new level after blowing out Nebraska.

The team is a heavy favorite against the Rams this Saturday, and if they blow the doors off for the third straight week, then the hype is going to hit a deafening level.

The video above is truly a sign of the Deion Sanders effect. Imagine telling Colorado fans in September 2022 fans would be camping out for the chance to get tickets. Nobody would have believed you.

Well, it’s mid-September 2023, and Colorado fans are clamoring for the chance to get tickets to watch Deion Sanders and the team play. It’s not just a new era in Boulder. There’s new energy that has overtaken the school and city. Deion getting to 3-0 will have fans going wild, and that’s exactly what people expect to happen.