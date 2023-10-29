Colorado State Fans Earn Team A Penalty For Throwing Snowballs At Air Force Players

Videos by OutKick

Colorado State received an unsportsmanlike penalty in the most unconventional way possible.

During the third quarter and with the score tied at 13 against Air Force, the referees penalized the Rams bench 15 yards. The coaches weren’t arguing with the refs, and the players weren’t being unruly either. In fact, it had nothing to do with the Rams’ team, but with the fans.

Rams supporters were throwing snowballs at the Falcons bench like a bunch of morons. Call it a Winter Wonderland, but only because you’re wondering why the heck they’re doing it.

Apparently, it wasn’t the first such instance during the game. The refs issued a warning to the Rams bench in the first half to try to get the fans to stop. Any efforts evidently were futile, as the fans kept hurling the snowballs.

Here’s a clip of the actual call, and the subsequent explanation from the broadcasters.

"Unsportsmanlike conduct on the Colorado State bench. Will the audience please refrain from throwing snowballs?" 🏈🦓👮‍♂️❄️☃️ pic.twitter.com/qnJEHqtnd0 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 29, 2023

Chucking snowballs at a team once is idiotic in and of itself. But doing it again…after you’ve been told to knock it off? Who do they think they are, Eagles fans?

The students might have been trying to throw off the Falcons’ groove. But it doesn’t seem to be working. Colorado State trailed 23-13 in the fourth quarter at the time of this writing.

If the Rams end up losing the game, it’s possible Jay Norvell gives the students a taste of their own medicine for affecting the outcome.