Rockies Pitcher Kyle Freeland Dislocated His Shoulder, Still Showed Up To Postgame News Conference To Take Questions

Who says baseball players aren’t tough? Sure, football and hockey players get all the credit in the toughness department. But some baseball players have it, too. And count Colorado Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland among them.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, San Francisco Giants hitter Brett Wisely laid down a bunt. Freeland tried to field the ball by diving back toward his left. Unfortunately, he landed awkwardly and dislocated his shoulder.

Freeland immediately started screaming in pain.

Kyle Freeland of the Colorado Rockies reacts after suffering an injury diving for a ball bunted by Brett Wisely of the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning at Oracle Park on July 9, 2023 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Jason O. Watson/Getty Images)

After several minutes on the ground, Freeland left the game with the help of trainers. The injury came at an unfortunate time, too. The lefty had allowed just one run to that point.

The Giants won the game, 1-0.

Kyle Freeland shows up to postgame news conference just an hour after dislocating his shoulder during another Colorado Rockies loss

The Rockies are one of the worst teams in baseball at 34-57. If there were ever a reason for Kyle Freeland to skip his postgame media responsibilities and just go home — or to the hospital — Sunday was that day.

But no, Freeland showed up to his locker to take questions from the media, his right arm heavily padded and iced.

“That was one of the worst feelings I’ve had,” Freeland said. “First time I’ve ever dislocated a joint in my life, so first time I got to experience that.”

#Rockies Kyle Freeland on his right shoulder injury. Not a lot of athletes would talk in this situation. He’s a class act. pic.twitter.com/ZiVbP5VIAK — Patrick Saunders (@psaundersdp) July 9, 2023

Freeland said testing showed no structural damage or broken bones. He also added that the shoulder dislocated but went back into place on its own.

Tough injury during a tough season for Freeland and the Rockies.

But he showed an incredible amount of grit and toughness in the process.

Rooting for a quick recovery for Freeland.