Colorado Rockies Mascot Attacker Turns Himself In, Cited For Assault and Disturbing The Peace

Videos by OutKick

Justice has been served!

Denver authorities finally caught the Mile High madman that attacked Colorado Rockies’ mascot, Dinger.

A drunk fan in attendance for the Rockies’ home game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Apr. 10 tackled the Rockies mascot atop the dugout for no apparent reason. The perp was escorted out of Coors Field. He eventually turned himself in as calls for his arrest grew after attacking the innocent Dinger.

After all, who tackles a mascot? Total party foul.

The Denver Police Department announced that 45-year-old Kenneth Sonley turned himself in on Apr. 14 and has been cited for assault and disturbing the peace. He is scheduled to appear in court in May.

A reward of $2,000 was put out by the department calling for more information on the attacker.

Dinger, a 6-foot purple triceratops, danced for fans before getting wiped out by Sonley. Fans were quick to help Dinger up and people were left disgusted by his heinous crime.