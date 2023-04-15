Colorado Couple Finds Out They’re Cousins After 10 Years Of Marriage

Videos by OutKick

It’s sounds like a good idea to get a DNA test. Who doesn’t want to learn more about themselves? But what happens if you find out the person you’ve been married to for 10 years, and have children with, is your cousin?

A married Colorado couple found themselves in this situation after doing a DNA test. Celina Quinones says she knew her husband had family in the same area that she does, but they didn’t know they were related before tying the knot.

Colorado couple finds out they’re cousins (Image Credit: KRDO/YouTube)

It turns out her husband’s grandmother is related to her dad’s side of her family. Celina said, “It’s like oh my goodness, we’ve been married for ten years. Like, and then this happens like, I could have married anyone. I married, my cousin on accident.”

According to Celina, the two cousins have always had similar thoughts and mannerisms. Almost as if they’re “genetically in sync.”

“It gets a little weird, too, where we read each other’s minds there. There’s certain things like I’ll say, ‘hey, let’s go to this restaurant,'” Celina added. “And he’ll be like, ‘I literally was thinking that,’ or you know, like, we’ll just be sitting there and think the same thing.”

That’s exactly what someone who married their cousin would say. Because that never happens with other couples. Speaking of something someone who married their cousin would say, these two plan to stay together.

Their children are healthy and they have a happy marriage. She said, “At the end of the day, we love each other.”

Don’t Wait Until Your 10 Years In To Get A DNA Test

This couple is here to break the stigma of marrying your cousin. Good luck with that one. I don’t see that happening anytime soon.

What doesn’t make sense to me is how this still happens these days. There are so many ways figure out who you’re related to.

If you know your families are from the same area it might be worth it to get a DNA test before walking down the aisle and spending 10 years married to your cousin.