Colorado Governor Jared Polis Roundly Booed At Avalanche Stanley Cup Celebration

The 2022 Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche recently held their championship celebration, with large numbers of fans packing downtown Denver.

While the team and organizational employees were cheered extensively, one other prominent parade attendee did not fare as well.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis was introduced on stage and got quite the reception:

Jared Polis gets loudly booed by Avalanche fans at Stanley Cup celebration #copolitics #cogov pic.twitter.com/pBv0AqhTsw — CO Peak Politics (@COpeakpolitics) July 1, 2022

Politicians often don’t receive the warmest of welcomes at sporting events or parades; Kathy Hochul, the governor of New York was recently greeted with a chorus of boos at Madison Square Garden for a Rangers game.

That said, it seems like this is happening more frequently of late, and especially with Democratic politicians in particular.

For example, at this point it’s hard to imagine Ron DeSantis attending a championship parade for a Florida team and getting booed, yet it continues to happen to Democrats like Polis and Hochul.

The public is clearly frustrated with Democratic leadership.

Whether due to endless COVID mandates, outrageous messaging on the impacts of inflation or the war on women’s sports, the left is creating and facing enormous displeasure:

Even when celebrating a tremendous moment for Colorado, Denver, and their favorite team, Avalanche fans still seemed most excited to have an opportunity to let Jared Polis know exactly how they feel about him.